Green Bay Packers 2024 second-round pick: DB Javon Bullard

The Green Bay Packers selected defensive back Javon Bullard in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 198

Age: 21

From: Milledgeville, GA

College profile

Breakdown: Excelled as both a primary slot corner in 2022 and primary deep safety in 2023. Earned an elite coverage grade at both spots and was a confident and fearless tackler, especially against the run. Can be a heat-seeking missile playing downhill. Didn’t allow a touchdown and forced seven incompletions in 2023, per PFF. Leader for a talented Georgia defense and consistently showed up big in big games. Was a top player at the Senior Bowl. The Packers think he can play every spot in the secondary, from slot to in the box to the post safety. Likely Day 1 starter next to Xavier McKinney who will give the Packers terrific flexibility in the secondary.

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 14, Georgia DB Javon Bullard

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Georgia, Bullard played the field safety role in head coach Kirby Smart’s 3-3-5 base scheme, and he also saw reps in the box and slot. The lowest-ranked recruit in Smart’s 2021 recruiting class, he played the “STAR” nickel position in 2022 before moving to free safety. He didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage during the 2023 season. With his swagger fitting up the run, Bullard is assignment sound as a down safety, where he can quickly diagnose, drive and make plays at the football. He has the eye balance to rapidly read routes, although his timing will need to be pristine to cover NFL receivers and tight ends. Overall, Bullard doesn’t have ideal size or length, but he is ultra-instinctive and makes his presence felt at all three levels of the field. His skill set fits best as a hybrid nickel defender who can handle box duties, disguise his intentions and drop into space.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Bullard isn’t a clean fit as a full-time nickel and might lack the length and range teams seek from a split safety, but he’s a good football player with the field awareness teams are looking for. He’s going to be a little tight with lateral movements, which will create some throwing windows and missed tackles from time to time, but his route recognition and angles of pursuit help to stabilize his play. There will be some challenging matchups, but Georgia’s provided the blueprint by playing him as a big nickel with run support and modest man cover duties — NFL teams would be wise to follow suit. With the right fit, Bullard should develop into a quality NFL starter.”

They said it: “Javon is a spirited, aggressive, smart football player. Loves the game, loves life, loves his teammates. You guys are going to love him. High energy. Always in a good mood but always competing. He’s just a good football player that loves to compete, loves to play. Will definitely raise the level of aggression and competitiveness in our locker room.” — Patrick Moore, assistant director of college scouting

