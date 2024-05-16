Green Bay Packers 2024 regular season schedule
The NFL released the full regular-season schedule for the Green Bay Packers and the 31 other teams on Wednesday night.
The Packers will open the 17-game 2024 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil and finish it at home in Green Bay against the Bears.
Here’s the Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
Tickets
1
9/6
at Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil)
7:15
2
9/15
Noon
3
9/22
Noon
4
9/29
Noon
5
10/6
3:25
6
10/13
Noon
7
10/20
vs. Houston Texans
Noon
8
10/27
Noon
9
11/3
vs. Detroit Lions
3:25
10
BYE WEEK
11
11/17
Noon
12
11/24
3:25
13
11/28
vs. Miami Dolphins
7:20
14
12/5
at Detroit Lions
7:15
15
12/15
7:20
16
12/23
7:15
17
12/29
at Minnesota Vikings
Noon
18
TBD
vs. Chicago Bears
TBD
– The Packers will play nine games at home and eight on the road, although the first road game is a trip to play the Eagles in Brazil. Technically, the Packers have seven true road games and one neutral site game.
– The Packers return home from the trip to Brazil to host the Colts in the home opener in Week 2.
— The Packers play on Thanksgiving (vs. Dolphins) and finish with the Bears at home for the second straight season.
– The Packers have a Week 10 bye. They’ll play nine games before and eight games after.
— Only one two-game road trip: at Detroit in Week 14 and at Seattle in Week 15.
– The Packers get five primetime games on the initial schedule. The final three are subject to flex scheduling.