Advertisement
breaking news:

Follow live: NFL schedule release is here!

Green Bay Packers 2024 regular season schedule

zach kruse
·2 min read
1

The NFL released the full regular-season schedule for the Green Bay Packers and the 31 other teams on Wednesday night.

The Packers will open the 17-game 2024 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil and finish it at home in Green Bay against the Bears.

Here’s the Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

Tickets

1

9/6

at Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil)

7:15

GB vs. PHI

2

9/15

vs. Indianapolis Colts

Noon

GB vs. IND

3

9/22

at Tennessee Titans

Noon

GB vs. TEN

4

9/29

vs. Minnesota Vikings

Noon

GB vs. MIN

5

10/6

at Los Angeles Rams

3:25

GB vs. LAR

6

10/13

vs. Arizona Cardinals

Noon

GB vs. ARI

7

10/20

vs. Houston Texans

Noon

GB vs. HOU

8

10/27

at Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon

GB vs. JAX

9

11/3

vs. Detroit Lions

3:25

GB vs. DET

10

BYE WEEK

11

11/17

at Chicago Bears

Noon

GB vs. CHI

12

11/24

vs. San Francisco 49ers

3:25

GB vs. SF

13

11/28

vs. Miami Dolphins

7:20

GB vs. MIA

14

12/5

at Detroit Lions

7:15

GB vs. DET

15

12/15

at Seattle Seahawks

7:20

GB vs. SEA

16

12/23

vs. New Orleans Saints

7:15

GB vs. NO

17

12/29

at Minnesota Vikings

Noon

GB vs. MIN

18

TBD

vs. Chicago Bears

TBD

GB vs. CHI

– The Packers will play nine games at home and eight on the road, although the first road game is a trip to play the Eagles in Brazil. Technically, the Packers have seven true road games and one neutral site game.

– The Packers return home from the trip to Brazil to host the Colts in the home opener in Week 2.

— The Packers play on Thanksgiving (vs. Dolphins) and finish with the Bears at home for the second straight season.

– The Packers have a Week 10 bye. They’ll play nine games before and eight games after.

— Only one two-game road trip: at Detroit in Week 14 and at Seattle in Week 15.

– The Packers get five primetime games on the initial schedule. The final three are subject to flex scheduling.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire