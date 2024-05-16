Green Bay Packers 2024 regular season schedule

The NFL released the full regular-season schedule for the Green Bay Packers and the 31 other teams on Wednesday night.

The Packers will open the 17-game 2024 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil and finish it at home in Green Bay against the Bears.

Here’s the Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule:

– The Packers will play nine games at home and eight on the road, although the first road game is a trip to play the Eagles in Brazil. Technically, the Packers have seven true road games and one neutral site game.

– The Packers return home from the trip to Brazil to host the Colts in the home opener in Week 2.

— The Packers play on Thanksgiving (vs. Dolphins) and finish with the Bears at home for the second straight season.

– The Packers have a Week 10 bye. They’ll play nine games before and eight games after.

— Only one two-game road trip: at Detroit in Week 14 and at Seattle in Week 15.

– The Packers get five primetime games on the initial schedule. The final three are subject to flex scheduling.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire