Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft tracker
Tracking all the picks made by Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers during the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL draft:
First round, No. 25 overall: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Height: 6-5
Weight: 311
Age: 22
Notes: 37-game starter at left tackle for Arizona. Two-time All-Pac 12. Returned from torn ACL to play in 12 games in 2023. Two-time team captain. Packers believe he can play four positions along the offensive line.
Second round, No. 45 overall (from NO): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230
Age: 22
Notes: Tallied 30.5 tackles for loss over 21 starts. Produced 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks during All-American season in 2023. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. Extensive special teams experience (over 500 snaps). Likely starter next to Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie at linebacker.