Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft tracker

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

Tracking all the picks made by Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers during the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL draft:

First round, No. 25 overall: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Height: 6-5
Weight: 311
Age: 22

Notes: 37-game starter at left tackle for Arizona. Two-time All-Pac 12. Returned from torn ACL to play in 12 games in 2023. Two-time team captain. Packers believe he can play four positions along the offensive line.

Second round, No. 45 overall (from NO): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Height: 6-2
Weight: 230
Age: 22

Notes: Tallied 30.5 tackles for loss over 21 starts. Produced 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks during All-American season in 2023. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. Extensive special teams experience (over 500 snaps). Likely starter next to Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie at linebacker.

Second round, No. 58 overall:

Third round, No 88 overall:

Third round, No. 91 overall:

Fourth round, No. 126 overall:

Fifth round, No. 168 overall (from NO):

Fifth round, No. 169 overall:

Sixth round, No. 190 overall (from NO):

Sixth round, No. 202 overall:

Sixth round, No. 219 overall:

Seventh round, No. 245 overall:

Seventh round, No. 255 overall:

