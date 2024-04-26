Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft tracker

Tracking all the picks made by Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers during the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL draft:

First round, No. 25 overall: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Height: 6-5

Weight: 311

Age: 22

Notes: 37-game starter at left tackle for Arizona. Two-time All-Pac 12. Returned from torn ACL to play in 12 games in 2023. Two-time team captain. Packers believe he can play four positions along the offensive line.

Second round, No. 45 overall (from NO): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

Age: 22

Notes: Tallied 30.5 tackles for loss over 21 starts. Produced 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks during All-American season in 2023. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. Extensive special teams experience (over 500 snaps). Likely starter next to Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie at linebacker.

