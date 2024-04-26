Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Tracker:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2024 NFL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday, April 25, and the Green Bay Packers have several selections during the seven-round event.

Take a look at who has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers:

First Round

25th Pick –

Second Round

41st Pick (From NYJ) –

58th Pick –

Third Round

88th Pick –

91st Pick (From BUF) –

Fourth Round

126th Pick –

Fifth Round

169th Pick (Comp) –

Sixth Round

202nd Pick –

219th Pick (Comp) –

Seventh Round

245th Pick –

255th Pick (Comp) –

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.