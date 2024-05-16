The Green Bay Packers 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season schedule released

Advertisement
devin willems
·2 min read

(WFRV) – A Thanksgiving night game at Lambeau Field highlights the newly released Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers announced their schedule on social media and their website. The team appeared to do a video looking for Pep Rally Auditions. Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith and Larry McCarren were featured in the video.

Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season:

Week

Date

Home/Away

Opponent

Time

Location

Station

1

September 6 (Friday)

Away

Philadelphia Eagles

7:15 p.m.

Arena Corinthians – Brazil

Peacock

2

September 15 (Sunday)

Home

Indianapolis Colts

Noon

Lambeau Field

FOX

3

September 22 (Sunday)

Away

Tennessee Titans

Noon

Nissan Stadium

FOX

4

September 29 (Sunday)

Home

Minnesota Vikings

Noon

Lambeau Field

CBS

5

October 6 (Sunday)

Away

Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m.

SoFi Stadium

CBS

6

October 13 (Sunday)

Home

Arizona Cardinals

Noon

Lambeau Field

FOX

7

October 20 (Sunday)

Home

Houston Texans

Noon

Lambeau Field

CBS

8

October 27 (Sunday)

Away

Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon

EverBank Field

FOX

9

November 3 (Sunday)

Home

Detroit
Lions

3:25 p.m.

Lambeau Field

FOX

10

Bye Week

11

November 17 (Sunday)

Away

Chicago
Bears

Noon

Soldier Field

FOX

12

November 24 (Sunday)

Home

San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m.

Lambeau Field

FOX

13

November 28 (Thanksgiving)

Home

Miami Dolphins

7:20 p.m.

Lambeau Field

NBC

14

December 5 (Thursday)

Away

Detroit
Lions

7:15 p.m.

Ford Field

Prime Video

15

December 15 (Sunday)

Away

Seattle Seahawks

7:20 p.m.

Lumen Field

NBC

16

December 23 (Monday)

Home

New Orleans Saints

7:15 p.m.

Lambeau Field

ESPN

17

December 29 (Sunday)

Away

Minnesota Vikings

Noon

U.S. Bank Stadium

FOX

18

TBD

Home

Chicago
Bears

TBD

Lambeau Field

TBD

Some tidbits from the schedule:

  • The Packers never have more than two consecutive road games

  • The Packers are scheduled to play four consecutive nights from Week 13 through Week 16

  • Similar to last year, the Packers will end the season playing the Chicago Bears

Below is the preseason schedule:

The full video release can be found on the Packers website.

