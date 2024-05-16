The Green Bay Packers 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season schedule released
(WFRV) – A Thanksgiving night game at Lambeau Field highlights the newly released Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 NFL season.
The Green Bay Packers announced their schedule on social media and their website. The team appeared to do a video looking for Pep Rally Auditions. Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith and Larry McCarren were featured in the video.
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season:
Week
Date
Home/Away
Opponent
Time
Location
Station
1
September 6 (Friday)
Away
7:15 p.m.
Arena Corinthians – Brazil
Peacock
2
September 15 (Sunday)
Home
Noon
Lambeau Field
FOX
3
September 22 (Sunday)
Away
Noon
Nissan Stadium
FOX
4
September 29 (Sunday)
Home
Noon
Lambeau Field
CBS
5
October 6 (Sunday)
Away
3:25 p.m.
SoFi Stadium
CBS
6
October 13 (Sunday)
Home
Noon
Lambeau Field
FOX
7
October 20 (Sunday)
Home
Noon
Lambeau Field
CBS
8
October 27 (Sunday)
Away
Noon
EverBank Field
FOX
9
November 3 (Sunday)
Home
Detroit
3:25 p.m.
Lambeau Field
FOX
10
Bye Week
11
November 17 (Sunday)
Away
Noon
Soldier Field
FOX
12
November 24 (Sunday)
Home
3:25 p.m.
Lambeau Field
FOX
13
November 28 (Thanksgiving)
Home
7:20 p.m.
Lambeau Field
NBC
14
December 5 (Thursday)
Away
Detroit
7:15 p.m.
Ford Field
Prime Video
15
December 15 (Sunday)
Away
7:20 p.m.
Lumen Field
NBC
16
December 23 (Monday)
Home
7:15 p.m.
Lambeau Field
ESPN
17
December 29 (Sunday)
Away
Minnesota Vikings
Noon
U.S. Bank Stadium
FOX
18
TBD
Home
Chicago
TBD
Lambeau Field
TBD
Some tidbits from the schedule:
The Packers never have more than two consecutive road games
The Packers are scheduled to play four consecutive nights from Week 13 through Week 16
Similar to last year, the Packers will end the season playing the Chicago Bears
Below is the preseason schedule:
August 10 (Saturday)
3:25 p.m.
August 18 (Sunday)
7 p.m.
August 24 (Saturday)
Home against Baltimore Ravens
12 p.m.
The full video release can be found on the Packers website.
