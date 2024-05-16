The Green Bay Packers 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season schedule released

(WFRV) – A Thanksgiving night game at Lambeau Field highlights the newly released Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers announced their schedule on social media and their website. The team appeared to do a video looking for Pep Rally Auditions. Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith and Larry McCarren were featured in the video.

Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season:

Some tidbits from the schedule:

The Packers never have more than two consecutive road games

The Packers are scheduled to play four consecutive nights from Week 13 through Week 16

Similar to last year, the Packers will end the season playing the Chicago Bears

Below is the preseason schedule:

August 10 (Saturday) At Cleveland Browns 3:25 p.m.

August 18 (Sunday) At Denver Broncos 7 p.m.

August 24 (Saturday) Home against Baltimore Ravens 12 p.m.



The full video release can be found on the Packers website.

