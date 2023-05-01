Green Bay Packers 2023 third-round pick: TE Tucker Kraft

The Green Bay Packers selected South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft with the 78th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 254

Age: 22

From: Timber Lake, SD

Breakdown: Dual-threat pass-catcher and blocker who did a little bit of everything at SDSU. Looks the part at 6-5 and over 250 pounds. Nearly as athletic as Luke Musgrave. Caught 99 passes and was a two-time All-American. Tough, aggressive player whether he’s blocking or running after the catch. Legitimate Y tight end potential at the next level.

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 10, SDSU TE Tucker Kraft

Brugler’s scouting report: “A three-year starter at South Dakota State, Kraft was a hybrid tight end (inline, wing and slot) in the Jackrabbits’ balanced offense. After passing on lucrative NIL offers from programs like Alabama, he returned to Brookings in 2022 for what NFL scouts expected to be his breakout season, but an ankle injury in the first quarter of the opener vs. Iowa curtailed that plan (he still returned and helped the program win the 2022 FCS National Championship). As a pass catcher, Kraft is an outstanding catch-and-go creator with fluid adjustment skills and balanced feet. As a blocker, he might not be polished, but he gets after it with the body control and desire to sustain and finish blocks. Since 1976, South Dakota State has only produced two top-100 draft picks and both were tight ends (Dallas Goedert No. 49 overall in 2018 and Steve Heiden No. 69 in 1999) – Kraft should be the third. Overall, Kraft needs development time to refine his route running and blocking techniques, but he is big, strong and athletic with the ball skills and blocking tenacity to evolve into an NFL starter. His play style and talent are reminiscent of Foster Moreau.”

Zierlein’s scouting report: “Combination tight end with the projectable skill set to handle pass-catching and run-blocking duties at the next level. Currently, he’s a more effective blocker in space than in-line, but that is correctable with better hand usage and proper angles of entry into his base blocks. Kraft provides formational versatility that will be appealing for teams that make heavy use of 12 personnel (two tight ends). He has the body control and catch toughness to be more than just a traditional Y tight end. Kraft has Day 2 talent and should see the field early with a chance to become a TE1.”

They said it: “Tucker is very good with the ball in his hands after the catch…I think he has really good balance and strength to break tackles and keep himself alive. I think these guys can do everything you ask a tight end to do in the NFL.” — GM Brian Gutekunst

South Dakota State profile

RAS card

Highlights

