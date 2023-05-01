Green Bay Packers 2023 sixth-round pick: DL Karl Brooks

The Green Bay Packers selected Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks in the sixth round (No. 179 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 296

Age: 22

From: Lansing, MI

Breakdown: Dominant MAC edge rusher in the 300-pound range who will move inside and play on the interior for Green Bay. Proven disruptor; led Bowling Green in sacks all five seasons. Made 48 starts and tallied 46 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Strong, powerful, contact-seeker who did 28 reps on the bench. Versatile but has tweener traits and needs to find a home along the defensive line. Two-time team captain.

Brugler’s scouting report: “A five-year starter at Bowling Green, Brooks was primarily a defensive end in former defensive coordinator Eric Lewis’ 3-4 base, lining up outside as a 7-technique, head up over the tackle or inside as a 3-technique. Very few college players can say they led their team in sacks five straight seasons, but Brooks is one of them, including a prolific senior campaign as one of only six FBS players to finished with 18-plus tackles for loss and 10-plus sacks. With his initial quickness and effort, Brooks should be Bowling Green’s first defensive draft pick since 2013. His hands are active, but not always efficient and his sawed-off frame makes it difficult for him to control blockers or stay square. Brooks has a unique package of tools, which creates questions about his ideal position fit, but he has the light feet and urgent hands to be a gap disruptor. He projects best as a 3-technique who can be flexed up/down the line.”

Zierlein’s scouting report: “The inclination to shrug off Brooks’ production based on level of competition — or because of questions about his positional fit — might be a mistake. Brooks’ snap quickness, footwork, hand usage and motor are all translatable play qualities. His movement and counters are intuitive, allowing for quick access into the backfield. Against the pass, he frequently beat tackles as a bull rusher off the edge. Brooks has the size of a three-technique but the versatility and athleticism to move around a defensive front. He flashes disruptive, three-down talent as a future starter in a one-gap scheme.”

They said it: “What he was able to display, even against the MAC, you turn on the tape and he was a man amongst boys. When you see players from non-Power 5 or FCS schools, you want to see them dominate, and you can put on the tape and see that kid dominate for stretches.” — director of football ops Milt Hendrickson

