Green Bay Packers 2023 seventh-round pick: WR Grant DuBose

The Green Bay Packers selected Charlotte receiver Grant DuBose in the seventh round (No. 256 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 201

Age: 21

From: Montgomery, AL

Breakdown: Well-built, smooth-moving receiver who caught 126 passes and 16 touchdowns over two seasons at Charlotte. Checks all the boxes for the Packers in terms of size, athleticism and collegiate production. Inspiring story to the NFL (DII, lost COVID season, try-out player at Charlotte). Senior Bowl participant. Long arms who makes plays away from his frame. Can return punts and cover punts on special teams. Likely X receiver in the NFL.

Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Charlotte, DuBose was a perimeter receiver in former offensive coordinator Mark Carney’s balanced scheme. After his career was in limbo during the pandemic, he found a home in Charlotte and led the 49ers in receiving both of his seasons with the program (only the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,500 career receiving yards). DuBose owns a good-sized frame and plays even bigger with his natural ball skills and mid-air adjustments, regardless of the coverage. But even with hesitation routes or double moves, he will struggle to create early or vertical spacing against NFL-level cornerbacks. Overall, DuBose plays with the body fluidity and catch point talent that increase his chances of finding a permanent home in the NFL, although he has work to do to be considered more than just a jump-ball weapon or zone beater. He has rotational value as an NFL rookie.”

Zierlein’s scouting report: “Raw receiving prospect with just two years of major college experience under his belt. DuBose possesses NFL size with an expansive catch radius. He’s talented at winning fade routes and jump balls, but he struggles to win in the early stages of the route against press and tight man coverage. DuBose is still in the learning stages but already displays some route talent. A lack of separation quickness could make his battle for a roster spot more challenging.”

They said it: “I like Davante Adams, our 40 times our pretty similar. I’ve taken things from his game. I like the big guys, like A.J. Brown and DK (Metcalf).” – Grant Dubose

