Green Bay Packers 2023 seventh-round pick: CB Carrington Valentine

The Green Bay Packers selected Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine in the seventh round (No. 232 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 193

Age: 21

From: Cincinnati, OH

Breakdown: Ascending, aggressive corner with length who is still learning how to play the positon. Led Kentucky in pass breakups in 2022. Tons of special teams snaps over three seasons. Explosive jumper (39″ vertical, 10-8 broad). Likely perimeter cornerback who needs development pathway before seeing the field.

Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Kentucky, Valentine was the boundary cornerback in defensive coordinator Brad White’s zone-heavy scheme. Still relatively new to the position after moving to corner as a junior in high school, his 2022 tape was a tad volatile, with plenty of flashes mixed in with some mistake-filled games. Valentine has an enticing blend of physical tools and physicality that fits the mold of what NFL teams want at the position. But he will lose route phase/positioning because of his lack of refinement (allowed eight completions of 25-plus yards in 2022), and his one career interception is a troubling stat. Overall, Valentine is long, aggressive and athletic and has yet to reach his ceiling as a cover man, but his ball instincts and technique are underdeveloped, making his draft grade much more of a projection than others. He projects best as a long-limbed press corner.”

Zierlein’s scouting report: “Valentine has the physical traits necessary for the NFL but the instincts and body control to extend his coverage against quality route runners leaves something to be desired. He’s solid at crowding vertical throws and can play press-and-bail, but he has had coverage busts in zone. Also, he bites too easily on double moves. Valentine’s lack of aggression as a run defender could make it tougher for zone teams to give him a chance.”

