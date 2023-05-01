Green Bay Packers 2023 second-round pick: TE Luke Musgrave

The Green Bay Packers selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 253

Age: 22

From: Bend, OR

Breakdown: Tall, fast and hyper-athletic tight end with enormous potential as a pass-catcher. Experienced blocking inline, stretching the seam and running routes detached from the line of scrimmage. Caught 11 passes over two games before injury ended breakout 2022 season. Had some early-career drop issues and wasn’t elusive after the catch during final season. Size/athleticism profile almost identical to Travis Kelce. Think of him as the tight end version of Christian Watson; not many built like him, and he’ll be special if it all comes together.

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 12, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Oregon State, Musgrave was a Y tight end in offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren’s run-heavy scheme, lining up both inline and in the slot. After two seasons as a backup behind two future NFL players Noah Togiai (Philadelphia Eagles) and Teagan Quitoriano (Houston Texans), he became a starter as a junior, but his targets were limited in the Beavers’ run-first offense and he missed almost all his senior year because of injury. An impressive size/speed athlete, Musgrave runs like a gazelle (elite high school track numbers for his size), and his lacrosse and skiing backgrounds translate to football with his core strength and hip fluidity as both a pass catcher and blocker. He blocks with outstanding body control and leverage to be a physical edge setter and engage defenders at the second and third levels, although he still needs to improve his sustain skills and steadiness as a pass blocker (only 5.9 percent of his career snaps on offense came in pass protection). Overall, Musgrave must continue to build up his football resume and overall consistency, but he is a high-level athlete with the route running and blocking talent to be a productive starting combo tight end in the NFL. He should be the first-ever Oregon State tight end drafted in the top 100 picks.”

Story continues

Jeremiah’s scouting report: “Musgrave is a tall, muscular tight end with elite play speed. Unfortunately, he missed all but two games of the 2022 season due to injury. He’s sudden in his release and is a weapon running down the seam. He pulls away from second-level defenders and can naturally high point the football. He is more of a home run hitter than an option-route player at this point in his development. He is consistent catching balls on his frame, but he struggles to reel in low passes when on the move. After the catch, he has the speed to pull away. He is a willing blocker and can effectively shield/wall off at the point of attack. Overall, Musgrave isn’t polished and he’s missed time, but he has the potential to emerge as the top tight end in the class.”

Zierlein’s scouting report: “Between the abbreviated 2020 season and an injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Musgrave’s snaps have been somewhat limited, but it’s easy to like what he’s put on tape. His route running harkens back to his slalom days with nimble feet and smooth hips helping to generate rhythm and separation in and out of breaks. He needs a little more bulk for combat in the trenches, but he offers what evaluators are looking for in technique, strain and demeanor. Musgrave has starter potential and should gain a coveted slot on draft boards from teams looking to add versatility to their 12 personnel (two tight ends) packages.”

Oregon State profile

They said it: “Big, fast physical tight end that can stretch the field. Good wiring, good kid, comes from a football family…a lot of upside there. He’s got a legitimate trait where he can stretch the field and run by linebackers. If you put a safety on him, he’ll have a chance to body those guys up. We think his skill set to win as a pass-catcher was significant, and we like him as an inline blocker as well. ” — VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

RAS card

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire