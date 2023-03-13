Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL free agent list

The Green Bay Packers will enter the legal tampering period of the 2023 offseason with 14 unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents. Free agents can agree to terms with teams starting Monday afternoon; the official start of the new league year arrives Wednesday.

Below is a full list of the Packers’ free agents, sorted by 2022 salary:

S Adrian Amos (unrestricted)

DL Dean Lowry (unrestricted)

K Mason Crosby (unrestricted

TE Marcedes Lewis (unrestricted)

WR Allen Lazard (unrestricted)

TE Robert Tonyan (unrestricted)

DL Jarran Reed (unrestricted)

WR Randall Cobb (unrestricted)

S Dallin Leavitt (unrestricted)

S Rudy Ford (unrestricted)

LB Eric Wilson (unrestricted)

CB Corey Ballentine (unrestricted)

KR/CB Keisean Nixon (unrestricted)

OT Yosh Nijman (restricted)

LB Krys Barnes (restricted)

TE Tyler Davis (restricted)

OLB Justin Hollins (unrestricted)

