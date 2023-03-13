Green Bay Packers 2023 free agency tracker with live updates

The start of the legal tampering period arrives Monday for the Green Bay Packers and 31 other NFL teams, and the start of the new league – and the official start to free agency – kicks off Wednesday.

The Packers have 17 free agents and roughly $24 million in cap space (pending an Aaron Rodgers move).

We’ll track all of the Packers’ moves in free agency over the next few weeks and months below:

Updating list of unsigned free agents

Unrestricted

S Adrian Amos

DL Dean Lowry

K Mason Crosby

CB/KR Keisean Nixon

WR Allen Lazard

TE Marcedes Lewis

TE Robert Tonyan

WR Randall Cobb

DL Jarran Reed

S Dallin Leavitt

S Rudy Ford

LB Eric Wilson

CB Corey Ballentine

OLB Justin Hollins

Restricted

OT Yosh Nijman

LB Krys Barnes

TE Tyler Davis

Re-signed

OL Jake Hanson: The Packers used the exclusive rights tender for the second consecutive season to keep Hanson on the roster.

