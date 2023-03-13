Green Bay Packers 2023 free agency tracker with live updates
The start of the legal tampering period arrives Monday for the Green Bay Packers and 31 other NFL teams, and the start of the new league – and the official start to free agency – kicks off Wednesday.
The Packers have 17 free agents and roughly $24 million in cap space (pending an Aaron Rodgers move).
We’ll track all of the Packers’ moves in free agency over the next few weeks and months below:
Live updates
This will be updated as moves are made.
Updating list of unsigned free agents
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Unrestricted
S Adrian Amos
DL Dean Lowry
K Mason Crosby
CB/KR Keisean Nixon
WR Allen Lazard
TE Marcedes Lewis
TE Robert Tonyan
WR Randall Cobb
DL Jarran Reed
S Dallin Leavitt
S Rudy Ford
LB Eric Wilson
CB Corey Ballentine
OLB Justin Hollins
Restricted
OT Yosh Nijman
LB Krys Barnes
TE Tyler Davis
Re-signed
OL Jake Hanson: The Packers used the exclusive rights tender for the second consecutive season to keep Hanson on the roster.