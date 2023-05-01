Green Bay Packers 2023 fourth-round pick: DL Colby Wooden

The Green Bay Packers selected Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden with the 116th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 283

Age: 22

From: Lawrenceville, GA

Breakdown: Versatile defensive front player who played some on the edge and inside for Auburn but was disruptive everywhere he lined up. Tallied 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks over three seasons. Packers want him to bulk up and play primarily inside. Physical, up-field player with good get off the ball and an impressive motor. Durability is a plus (played in every game over last three seasons). Could play Kingsley Keke-like role in Green Bay.

Brugler’s scouting report: “A three-year starter at Auburn, Wooden was the starting defensive end in former defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding’s four-man front, although most of his snaps came inside the offensive tackle as 4i or 3-technique. His production improved each of the last three seasons and he is one of only nine Tigers to reach 30 career tackles for loss over the last 25 years. Wooden is very active off the ball with the lower-body agility and limb quickness to play in gaps. However, his block destruction is undeveloped and he must do a better job staying on schedule to make a living battling NFL blockers. Wooden isn’t consistently disruptive when rushing from the outside, but he can set the edge or reduce down where his rush skills are more effective on the interior. He offers position flexibility as a rotational base end or 3-technique as an NFL rookie capable of ascending to starter.”

Zierlein’s scouting report: “Defensive line prospect whose steady weight gain and frame development have allowed him to see the game at a variety of alignments. Wooden is at his most disruptive when attacking from the interior. He has a quick first step to attack gaps and threaten the pocket, but he’s unable to sit down and drop a deep anchor against bullies in the run game. Wooden’s activity level and hand skill are the keys to his current and future success — they allow him to keep pressure on blockers from snap to whistle. High football character and scheme versatility work in Wooden’s favor, but he will need to find the right team fit.”

They said it: “He’s a defensive tackle, big end type player. Athletic. Inside pass-rush guy. Can set the edge. Play inside. Quick. Powerful. Good football player. Really adds a lot of versatility to our defensive line.” — assistant director of college scouting Patrick Moore

