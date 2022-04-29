Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL draft tracker: Pick-by-pick analysis

Follow along with Packers Wire’s draft tracker as the Green Bay Packers navigate through the 2022 NFL draft, starting with Thursday night’s first round, continuing on Friday with Rounds 2-3 and finishing with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. We will provide pick-by-pick analysis with player information and player profiles.

Packers draft picks entering the first round:

1. 22nd overall (Day 1)

2. 28th overall (Day 1)

3. 53rd overall (Day 2)

4. 59th overall (Day 2)

5. 92nd overall (Day 2)

6. 132nd overall (Day 3)

7. 140th overall (Day 3)

8. 171th overall (Day 3)

9. 228th overall (Day 3)

10. 249th overall (Day 3)

11. 258th overall (Day 3)

