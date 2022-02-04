Green Bay Packers 2021 season awards

The script looked similar – 13 regular-season wins, NFC North champions, No. 1 seed in the NFC – but the final act felt like it could finally be different for the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

No truly dominant team in the NFC. Key players returning from injury. A better defense. Another MVP season from the quarterback. Just two home wins away from a Super Bowl appearance.

But football is a cruel game, and instead of making a title run, the Packers stumbled over their own feet in the divisional round and were once again stunned at home well short of the Super Bowl, providing a shocking but all-too-familiar end to another otherwise great season.

The Packers started the year getting blown out in the summer sun of Jacksonville and finished it watching helplessly as Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal split the uprights in the snow at Lambeau Field.

It’s time to hand out some awards for the 2021 season:

Offensive MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers



His season started with a dud, got sidetracked by a COVID-19 infection and ended with a dud, but just about everything in between was extraordinary. And the end result is expected to be a fourth NFL MVP award. Rodgers, who turned 38 in December, threw 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, and he led the league in passer rating for the second straight season. Over the final seven games, he threw 20 touchdown passes without a single pick. In 10 games, he threw multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions with a passer rating over 100.0. When at his best, Rodgers played fast and on time, distributing the ball over the field, giving players chances to make plays and helping out the patchwork offensive line. The Packers lost five games in 2021: Rodgers played poorly in two, missed one and only played one half in another.

Defensive MVP: OLB Rashan Gary



Gary took on a full-time outside linebacker role in place of Za’Darius Smith and produced a dominant third season. His transformation from highly efficient role player to game-wrecking starter was impressive. The 2019 first-round pick created 87 total pressures, 31 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks in 17 games. Among edge rushers, Gary finished second in win rate and third in total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. An elite athlete learning how to rush the quarterback during his first two seasons, Gary put it all together in Year 3 and showed the NFL world that he has serious staying power as a game-changing pass-rusher. He had at least four pressures in 14 of his 17 games.

Special teams MVP: S Henry Black



All three specialists had significant issues throughout the course of the season. And while the Packers’ coverage units on special teams weren’t much better, Black consistently found the ball and made plays while covering punts and kicks. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles and team-high five assisted tackles on special teams. Among all players with at least 200 special teams snaps, Black finished with the eighth-best special teams grade at Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, his inability to help protect on the season-altering blocked punt ended an otherwise strong year.

Breakout player, offense: RB A.J. Dillon



After handling just 48 touches and gaining 263 yards as a little-used third running back as a rookie, Dillon exploded in production as one-half of a tandem with Aaron Jones in 2021. He rushed for a team-high 803 yards, caught 34 of 37 targets as a receiver and scored seven total touchdowns. The Packers gave Dillon 221 touches in his second year, and he created 1,116 total yards. His punishing and always-fall-forward running style helped create hard-earned yards behind a shaky run-blocking offensive line. He also averaged over 8.0 yards per target in the passing game, a highly efficient number for a running back who primarly catches short passes. Regardless of the quarterback situation, Dillon figures to be a focal point of the offense for the foreseeable future.

Breakout player, defense: LB De'Vondre Campbell



Campbell came to Green Bay as a journeyman linebacker playing on his third team in three years, coming off an injury-plagued season and unable to get a deal worth more than $2 million for one year until early June. He exited the year as a first-team All-Pro entering free agency with big-time earning power. Campbell made big play after big play early in the season and consistently made the right plays against the run and in coverage throughout the year. Joe Barry handed him the controls, and Campbell’s speed and attacking instincts finally blossomed. His year in 2021 was the definition of a breakout season.

Best offensive rookie: C Josh Myers



This was a tough one, largely because Myers played only a handful of games while fourth-round pick Royce Newman started the first 16 games. Still, Newman went through ups and downs and eventually lost his starting spot, while Myers was just the better player in a smaller sample size. His rookie season can’t compare to fellow center Creed Humphrey, who was one of the best first-year players in football in 2021, but Myers showed why he’ll probably be the center in Green Bay for much of this decade. He’s big, tough and rarely makes the same mistake twice. Once he gets more comfortable and more experienced, he’ll be an excellent player in the middle of the Packers offensive line.

Best defensive rookie: CB Eric Stokes



General manager Brian Gutekunst appears to have hit big on another first-round pick. Stokes, the 29th overall pick, was fantastic for much of his rookie season. He got beat occasionally and missed on a handful of takeaway opportunities, but his coverage was consistently good despite facing a number of top receivers and a high volume of targets overall. Stokes has elite speed, but he played under control as a rookie, and his confidence grew and grew as he learned more, experienced more and settled in as a perimeter corner in the NFL. Overall, his first season in 2021 compares favorably to Jaire Alexander’s in 2018. His athletic ability and what he put on tape as a rookie give him a high ceiling as a player at a premium position.

Play of the year: The Douglas Dagger



It was the perfect play to finish an incredible tale of a game. The shorthanded Packers beat the previously undefeated Cardinals on a short week and on the road when cornerback Rasul Douglas – who the Packers had signed off of Arizona’s practice squad earlier in the season – made a juggling, one-handed interception of Kyler Murray’s end-zone attempt late in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-21 victory. Football produces a lot of “wow” moments. This one ranked right up there. The moment was a springboard for the Packers and Douglas, who went on to lead the team in interceptions. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were never the same, losing six of their final 10 games after the Douglas Dagger.

Best game: Week 17 vs. Vikings



In terms of complete performances, none top the Packers’ 27-point win over the Vikings at a frigid Lambeau Field in Week 17. Green Bay led from start to finish while gaining a season-high 481 yards and giving up a season-low 206 yards. Matt LaFleur’s team led 20-3 at half and at one point led 30-3 in the second half. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 189 total yards, Davante Adams caught 11 passes and the defense delivered two third-down sacks and held Dalvin Cook to 13 rushing yards and Justin Jefferson to 58 receiving yards. Even the special teams chipped in with 33 return yards from punt returner David Moore and zero cataclysmic moments.

Worst moment: Blocked punt vs. 49ers in divisional round



Speaking of cataclysmic moments, it doesn’t get much worse than allowing a punt blocked for a game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter of a do-or-die playoff game, especially when the defense had been dominating and the Packers were probably another stop away from winning the football game. Long snapper Steve Wirtel got driven back, and when no one was there to help, Corey Bojorquez’s punt was easily blocked. Both teams looked around for the ball for a few long seconds before the 49ers found it, scooped it and scored it, tying the game at 10. Other moments considered from this game: Aaron Rodgers throwing into double coverage on third down on the ensuing drive, and Deebo Samuel running for a back-breaking first down on third down on San Francisco’s game-winning drive. What a collapse.

Best addition: CB Rasul Douglas



Not giving this award to the first-team All-Pro linebacker feels a bit off, but Douglas’ impact at a premium position was undeniable, especially after showing up in October and learning the defense on the fly. He intercepted a team-high five passes, including a game-winner in Arizona and pick-sixes in back-to-back games (vs. Bears, Rams). He also intercepted a pair of Baker Mayfield passes on Christmas Day, saving a win. In all, Douglas played a major role in four different victories. The Packers probably don’t finish 13-4 without Gutekunst snagging Douglas off the Cardinals’ practice squad on Oct. 6.

Most underrated player: OLB Preston Smith



Smith’s rep took a big hit during a highly disappointing season in 2020, and many believed he’d be playing elsewhere in 2021, but he came back to Green Bay on a restructured deal and produced a resurgent season. He tallied nine sacks and a career-high 62 pressures. And while he could have been over-incentivized to chase sacks, Smith was excellent against the run. Rashan Gary’s breakout season stole the spotlight, but Smith was a terrific player for Joe Barry’s defense in 2021. Many of the same things could be said here about Dean Lowry, who also set a career-high in pressures after many believed he’d be a cap casualty.

Assistant coach of the year: Adam Stenavich



A back-to-back winner of this award. Stenavich’s offensive line lost All-Pro Corey Linsley in free agency and then dealt with injuries to David Bakhtiari (16 games missed), Elgton Jenkins (nine) and Josh Myers (10) over the course of the season, but the group didn’t suffer a major regression and was good enough to win in just about every game. Having a future Hall of Fame quarterback helped, but consider this: Royce Newman, Jon Runyan and Lucas Patrick led the way in snaps played along the offensive line, and Yosh Nijman and Dennis Kelly combined to start 12 games. The fact that the Packers didn’t crumble up front on offense (well, until the playoffs) is a testament to the development and work of Stenavich, who was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Player to watch in 2022: Darnell Savage



In training camp, Aaron Rodgers thought Savage would become a big-time playmaker in Joe Barry’s new defense. It didn’t happen. In fact, Savage regressed sharply in his third season. He made fewer plays, got beat more often and missed more tackles. Can he bounce back in his second year in Barry’s system and make good on his incredible potential? It sometimes takes time for the light to really turn on for safeties. If Savage can rebound and play at a Pro Bowl level – like he did to finish the 2020 season – the Packers defense could be really cooking with gas.

