Green Bay Packers 2021 season preview: Everything you need to know

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to clear the final hurdle and get back to the Super Bowl in 2021 after finishing 13-3 and advancing to the NFC title game during each of the first two seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

There have been few seasons in franchise history packed with this much pressure. NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is back, but maybe only for this season, and a complicated salary cap situation after 2021 could mean several other important players follow him out of Green Bay in 2022.

The focus is on now, and the opportunity awaiting to do something special this season.

Here’s a full season preview for the Packers entering 2021:

2021 Schedule

53-man roster

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

OFFENSE (24)

QB (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love RB (3): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill WR (6): Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Malik Taylor TE (4): Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney OL (9): Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson

DEFENSE (26)

DL (6): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, TJ Slaton, Tyler Lancaster, Jack Heflin ILB (5): De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Oren Burks, Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie OLB (5): Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Chauncey Rivers CB (6): Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Isaac Yiadom S (4): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Henry Black, Vernon Scott

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

K: Mason Crosby P: Corey Bojorquez LS: Hunter Bradley

Practice squad

DL Abdullah Anderson QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair G Ben Braden G/T Jacob Capra CB Kabion Ento S Innis Gaines LB Tipa Galeai TE Bronson Kaufusi K JJ Molson WR Equanimeous St. Brown RB Patrick Taylor T/G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree LS Steven Wirtel

Newcomers

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Story continues

WR Randall Cobb (No. 18): The former Packers slot receiver is back. He was acquired via trade with the Houston Texans. LB De'Vondre Campbell (No. 59): The veteran linebacker has started 70 games over the last five seasons. He was signed in June and expected to start. P Corey Bojorquez (No. 7): He led the NFL in punting average last season while in Buffalo. The Packers acquired him via trade with the Los Angeles Rams. OT Dennis Kelly (No. 79): The former Titan started all 16 games at right tackle in Tennessee last season. He'll be the primary backup behind Billy Turner. CB Isaac Yiadom (No. 24): The 2018 third-round pick will be the No. 5 corner and a special teams contributor. The Packers acquired him from the New York Giants in exchange for Josh Jackson. OLB Chauncey Rivers (No. 47): The former Raven was claimed by the Packers last month. He will be a backup edge rusher.

2021 rookie class

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Rookies on the active roster First-round pick: CB Eric Stokes (No. 21) Second-round pick: C Josh Myers (No. 71) Third-round pick: WR Amari Rodgers (No. 8) Fourth-round pick: OL Royce Newman (No. 70) Fifth-round pick: DL TJ Slaton (No. 93) Fifth-round pick: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (No. 22) Sixth-round pick: LB Isaiah McDuffie (No. 58) Seventh-round pick: RB Kylin Hill (No. 32) Undrafted rookies on active roster DL Jack Heflin (No. 90) Rookies on practice squad OL Cole Van Lanen (No. 78), S Innis Gaines (No. 38), OL Jacob Capra (No. 60), WR Chris Blair (No. 16)

Bold predictions

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Every season needs bold predictions. Packers Wire has a dozen, including a prediction of season record and playoff outcome, plus guesses on players such Preston Smith, A.J. Dillon, Amari Rodgers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Randall Cobb and position groups like the offensive line, inside linebacker and cornerback. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/lists/12-bold-predictions-for-the-green-bay-packers-in-2021/

Biggest question marks

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Packers are a Super Bowl contender, but all teams have question marks entering a season. Here are the biggest question marks for the Packers, especially along the offensive line, defensive coordinator and cornerback. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/lists/biggest-question-marks-for-packers-entering-2021-season/

Important things to know

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

– The Packers replaced defensive coordinator Mike Pettine with Joe Barry and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga with Maurice Drayton. – All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will start the season on the PUP list, meaning he'll miss the first six games. – Tight end Jace Sternberger is suspended for the first two games. – The Packers are likely to start two rookie offensive linemen to open the season for the first time in 15 years. – The Packers play an NFL-high 10 games against playoff teams from 2020. – The Packers have won six straight Week 1 games and 11 of the last 14. They open against the Saints in Jacksonville. – Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and safety Will Redmond were placed on injured reserve during training camp and cannot return this season.

Super Bowl worthy?

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Three important factors could determine if the Packers are just another good team in the NFL or actually Super Bowl worthy in 2021. Find out the three below. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-factors-that-will-determine-if-packers-are-super-bowl-worthy-in-2021/

Preseason stars

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Packers went 0-3 during the preseason, but the exhibition slate was still a prime opportunity for several young players to impress, especially with Matt LaFleur sitting 30 or more veterans during each contest. Here were the stars of the preseason. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/lists/6-stars-of-the-green-bay-packers-preseason-in-2021/

Likely strengths

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Packers led the NFL in scoring a year ago and are once again loaded on offense, with the reigning NFL MVP back and on a quest to finally get back to the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers is supported by a Pro Bowl running back in Aaron Jones and All-Pro receiver in Davante Adams, creating arguably the best trio in football. The Packers also have a bulldozer behind Jones (A.J. Dillon), three terrific complementary receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb) and a versatile, three-deep lineup of tight ends (Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara). This group could score 500 or more points again in 2021. The defense has a tremendous cast of difference-makers. Not many teams can claim to have an interior disruptor (Kenny Clark), three capable edge rushers (Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary), a shutdown cornerback (Jaire Alexander) and two Pro Bowl-caliber safeties (Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage). The elite talent available gives the Packers a real shot at being a top-10 defense.

Potential weaknesses

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The interior of the offensive line will start two rookies to open the season and may not solidify until David Bakhtiari returns midseason and Elgton Jenkins can slide back inside to guard. The Packers defensive line looks similar to last season, with only rookies TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin as additions, and inside linebacker could be an adventure again even after De'Vondre Campbell arrived. Cornerbacks Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan are expected Week 1 starters despite a shaky season in 2020 and a disappointing finish in the NFC title game. The special teams added a new punter, but the group struggled during the preseason and will look similar to last season, at least personnel-wise.

Best, worst case scenarios, and a prediction

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Best case scenario: If Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers use the pressure of this Super Bowl or bust season as fuel for the fire, the Packers will be incredibly hard to beat. "The Last Dance" in Green Bay has the setup and the cast. Now it needs the finish. A Super Bowl title is within reach for this team. Worst case scenario: A major injury or two torpedoes the season, or the chemistry of a once-tight locker room implodes under the pressure. The hidden disaster: The Packers are very good again, but a slight regression by the offensive line results in another failed run at the Super Bowl. Prediction time: The talent-rich Packers will go 12-5 against a difficult schedule but win the NFC North and secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. In the postseason, the Packers will win three straight games at Lambeau Field to advance to Super Bowl LVI, where they will face the Buffalo Bills in Los Angeles in mid-February.

Follow along on Twitter!

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Get all your Packers news by following Packers Wire on Twitter. The Packers Wire Zach Kruse, managing editor Brandon Carwile, contributor Jack Wepfer, contributor Joe Kipp, contributor

1

1