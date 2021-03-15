Green Bay Packers 2021 free agency tracker, live updates

Free agency has begun for the Green Bay Packers and the 31 other teams in the NFL. Monday marks the beginning of the legal tampering period, followed by the start of the new league year and the opening of free agency on Wednesday.

Here’s a tracker of all of the Packers moves in free agency over the next few months:

Updating list of free agents

(AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

Unrestricted C Corey Linsley CB Kevin King TE Marcedes Lewis RB Jamaal Williams S Will Redmond RB Tyler Ervin DL Montravius Adams OT Jared Veldheer G Lane Taylor DL Billy Winn WR Tavon Austin DL Damon Harrison LB James Burgess OT Rick Wagner (released) TE John Lovett (released) Restricted TE Robert Tonyan CB Chandon Sullivan DL Tyler Lancaster S Raven Greene QB Tim Boyle CB Parry Nickerson Exclusive rights WR Allen Lazard OLB Randy Ramsey WR Malik Taylor OT Yosh Nijman

Re-signed

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

RB Aaron Jones: The Packers re-signed Jones to a four-year deal on Sunday, keeping him out of free agency and locking him in through the 2024 season.

Restricted/exclusive rights tenders

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Packers can tender restricted and exclusive rights free agents with one-year deals.

Signed elsewhere

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Christian Kirksey (Texans): The former Packers linebacker found a new one-year deal in Houston. The Packers released Kirksey in February.

