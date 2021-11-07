Green Bay at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Green Bay at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: GEHA Fields at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay (7-1), Kansas City (4-4)

Green Bay at Kansas City Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

There’s more to this Green Bay team than just Aaron Rodgers.

Obviously No. 12 is the star, the main man, and the franchise, but the Packers can run the ball, the defense is terrific, and it’s all going against a Kansas City team that just isn’t very good.

What does a team with an inexperienced quarterback like Jordan Love need? Lots and lots of takeaways from the D.

The Packers have force two takeaways or more in six of the last seven games, and Kansas City can’t stop itself from screwing up with 12 turnovers in the last four games and 19 since getting through the opener clean.

Why Kansas City Will Win

Jordan Love.

Talk about pressure, now it’s Game On.

He’ll get a wee bit of a free pass just because of the situation, but he was drafted where he was for a reason – he’s supposed to be the next superstar QB up after Favre and Rodgers.

The Chief pass rush has to be great right away, the offense has to come up with a few early scores to put the pressure on Love and the Packers to press, and for all the problems and all of the issues, the passing game still works.

This might not be the high-flying fun show of past years, but Patrick Mahomes will throw for close to 300 yards. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. You can say you’re focusing on stopping them, but it’s another thing to actually do it.

The pressure actually isn’t on Love – this has been a tumultuous week and a loss would almost all fall on Rodgers, at least by the fans and the media. Kansas City is trying to stay alive and it’s supposed to win at home over the new guy quarterback.

The rest of the Packers will rise up. The running game will be good, the defense will be great, and Love will be good enough.

Green Bay at Kansas City Prediction, Line

Green Bay 23, Kansas City 20

Line: Kansas City -7.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 5

5: Decorating for Thanksgiving … in November

1: Decorating for Christmas … in November

