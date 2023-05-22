Green Bay to host 2025 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Midwest football fans have been fortunate when it comes to the location of recent NFL Drafts, and yet another one will be held in the region, as Green Bay has been awarded the 2025 edition of the event.

The decision was announced during the league’s spring meetings Monday.

“We are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau Field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

According to the league, the draft will be held in and around Lambeau Field.

“The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL, and are the only community-owned team,” President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “That connection to our league’s heritage, combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring, will make the draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

Since the NFL began moving the draft to different cities, the Midwest has frequently played host to the annual event. The 2015 and 2016 drafts were both held at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, while the 2021 Draft was held in Cleveland.

The 2023 draft was also held in the Midwest, with Kansas City handling hosting duties, and the 2024 draft will be held in Detroit next spring.

