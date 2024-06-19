Green Bay Gamblers tab familiar face as head coach, general manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers have named their new head coach and general manager, promoting from within, according to a release.

Associate head coach Patrick McCadden was named the 10th head coach in team history on Wednesday. The announcement comes 13 days after former head coach Mike Leone departed for the same role with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.

McCadden won a Clark Cup in 2010 as a player under current Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, before serving on the coaching staff for Lawrence University for five seasons.

“I could have never imagined what happened then would lead to today,” McCadden said in the release. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead this team and continue the winning culture resurrected by Coach Leone the past two seasons.”

The 35-year-old St. Norbert College graduate will make his Gamblers head coaching debut on Friday, September 28.

