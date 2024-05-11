Green Bay charity softball game highlights

(WFRV) – In his final year hosting the Green Bay Charity Softball game, Donald Driver and team offense took home the 16-7 win over the defense.

Before Friday’s festivities at Fox Cities Stadium got underway, Driver announced to the media that this year was his final year hosting the softball game and will be handing the torch to quarterback Jordan Love.

Love won the home run derby with one blast.

To watch highlights and hear from Driver postgame, click the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.