Green Bay Blue Ribbons prioritizing local baseball talent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Blue Ribbons are heading into the summer of 2024 season with two things in mind, make some noise around the league and do it with talent mostly from within the greater Green Bay area.

Local Five was there Friday night at Joannes Stadium in Joannes Park as the Blue Ribbons held their 3rd annual Fan Fest which included a 7-inning scrimmage game ahead of the start of their season.

While the team hopes to turn the tides and build upon what was a .500 season for them last summer, it was just as important for the team to revamp its 2024 roster with strong roots to the greater Green Bay area.

“Staying local was actually one of our biggest offseason priorities,” said Blue Ribbons first-time manager Haydon Price. “This area is loaded with talent so we’ve got a lot of them. We’re really happy with the guys we’ve brought it.

The team’s veteran leader and starting shortstop Griffin Summers says, “We always talk about it too, there’s nothing better than playing ball with local kids especially kids you played against. So now you can all come together on a field you played them against. It’s pretty cool.”

The Green Bay Blue Ribbons did wind up winning the 7-inning scrimmage against the Appleton Legends by a score of 8-6.

The team will see the Legends in another scrimmage Thursday night in Appleton before hosting the Kewaskum A’s on Saturday, June 1 at Joannes Stadium for an Opening Day doubleheader with the first pitch of the first game scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

For more information about the team and to see their full schedule or roster, visit the Green Bay Blue Ribbons’ website.

