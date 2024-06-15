Green Bay Blizzard playoff bound for first time since 2019

(WFRV) – The first place Green Bay Blizzard punched its ticket to the Indoor Football League playoffs on Friday night after a 63-35 win over the Jacksonville Sharks.

In Green Bay’s regular season home finale, Green Bay was dominant from start to finish. Quarterback Max Meylor threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more on the evening.

This will be the Blizzard’s first playoff appearance since 2019 and second in the last 11 seasons. Friday’s win marked Green Bay’s sixth straight to power them to a 10-2 record.

Four games remain in the regular season for the Blizzard which will all take place on the road.

