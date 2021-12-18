Green Bay at Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Green Bay at Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay (10-3), Baltimore (8-5)

Green Bay at Baltimore Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Lamar Jackson is far less than 100% with an ankle injury that’s keeping him out of the practice mix this week. He’s trying, but he wasn’t right after getting rolled up in the loss to Cleveland, and he’s not going to be his normal running self if he can go.

Yes, the Baltimore run defense has been amazing – it should hold up and stuff Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon – but the secondary has been ripped apart too easily.

Even Cleveland was able to throw for over 400 combined yards in the two games over the last three weeks.

The Ravens have the second-worst pass defense in the NFL for a group that just doesn’t take the ball away enough. After all the craziness and issues with Aaron Rodgers, the offense picked itself back up with huge explosions over the last three games.

Points-wise, Green Bay has improved in each of the last five games. The running game was fine, but that’s not needed here – Rodgers and his receivers are in tune.

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Ravens might be struggling against the better passing games, but the defense isn’t giving up a whole lot of points. The 22 allowed against the Browns last week were the most given up in five games – they’ve allowed fewer than 20 in four of the last five games and in five of the last seven.

Can the road game aspect matter? Green Bay has been a rock at home – it has yet to lose at Lambeau – but it lost its last two on the road. Baltimore might be banged up, but after going on the road for four games in five weeks its’ going to be more than happy to be back.

With Jackson hurting, the baks should be able to take over more of the work, and again, the defense might fit what the Packers do.

What’s Going To Happen

The Ravens will need to get into a shootout against Rodgers and company, and it’s not going to happen. Jackson’s ankle is a problem, but the pass defense is going to be a bigger issue.

Baltimore allowed 220 passing yards or more in four of the last five games, and it’s going to get hammered for 300.

Rodgers has thrown for 280 or more in each of the last four games and 300 or more in the last three. He’ll be great again – even with his funky toe.

Green Bay at Baltimore Prediction, Line

Green Bay 26, Baltimore 23

Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

