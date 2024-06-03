Who will be on the green for the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids will soon welcome some of the best women’s golfers in the world for the 10th time.

The Meijer LPGA Classic brings back a lot of good memories for some golfers on the tour. Lexi Thompson won the tournament in 2015, and is -115 total through nine starts at Blythefield, which averages to almost -13 per start.

However, 2024 could be her last visit to Blythefield. She’s retiring from full-time golf at the end of the 2024 season.

“It’s definitely a golf course that probably suits our eye, according to our results,” Thompson said. “It helps that the golf course is always in really good shape for us. What you see is what you get when you’re out there. You know that you have to make birdies and play very aggressively.”

Brooke Henderson returns to Blythefield with two Meijer Classic wins. Her scoring average there is 68.5 on a par 72.

“It’s similar to a lot of courses I grew up playing on in Canada, so when I got there, so when I first arrived there, I was like, ‘Oh, I love this place,'” Henderson said. “Ever since playing my first year in 2016, then winning the next year, I have a lot of great memories there on pretty much every hole.”

Leona Maguire returns to defend her win in 2023. In the 12 rounds she’s played at Blythefield, her worst score is a 70.

“It’s a course that’s always suited my eye,” Maguire said. “Going there, you know the scores are always going to be really low. It’s kind of the direct opposite to (the US Open), you never know what that course is going to be. It’s kind of ‘go low or get left behind.’ … It’s a lot of fun, and obviously, with the crowd, trying to give them as much to cheer about as possible.”

The top three players in the world — Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Celine Boutier — will also be in the field.

The Meijer LPGA Classic runs June 13 to June 16.

