Greely baseball team makes ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays of the day

Apr. 30—The Greely baseball team upended Edward Little 3-2 on Monday at Central Maine Community College in Auburn, thanks to a terrific defensive play from Marky Axelsen that's garnered some national attention.

Axelsen, a senior, made a diving catch in foul territory down the third base line, popped up to his feet, and then fired a strike to first base to double off a Red Eddies runner.

You can watch the play at the 1:57 mark of the Top 10 plays of the day video.

Copy the Story Link

Sports on TV: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Sports Digest: Timberwolves Coach Finch to have surgery on knee after sideline collision