Maria Sakkari Makes Tennis History At US Open And Might Be A Greek Goddess
Meet 26-year-old Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari.
She won a commanding match against No. 4 Karolina Pliskova to advance to the the Women's Semifinal at the U.S. Open.
Maria Sakkari is into the #USOpen semifinals!
She is now the first Greek woman to ever appear in the women's singles semi-finals at the US Open.
She also was the first Greek woman to reach the French Open semifinal. She has been a top-25 player since 2019, but could never break past the quarterfinals until this year.
She has managed to beat a handful of talented opponents at the U.S. Open like No. 6 Bianca Andreescu and No. 10 Petra Kvitova...back-to-back!
She's known for her aggressive forehands and powerful serves. I mean, just look at those arms.
Her jacked physique could have something to do with her crediting the "Spartan spirit" mindset her father has taught her over the years.
No, no, no...I think she means this type of "Spartan spirit":
Although, she's rather a kind-hearted Spartan. Check out this sweet moment of her and a ball boy at the French Open:
Kindness always wins ❤️Lovely gesture by, @mariasakkari 🥰#RolandGarros