Maria Sakkari Makes Tennis History At US Open And Might Be A Greek Goddess

Meet 26-year-old Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari.

Maria Sakkari waves to the crowd
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

She won a commanding match against No. 4 Karolina Pliskova to advance to the the Women's Semifinal at the U.S. Open.

She is now the first Greek woman to ever appear in the women's singles semi-finals at the US Open.

Maria Sakkari hitting a backhand
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

She also was the first Greek woman to reach the French Open semifinal. She has been a top-25 player since 2019, but could never break past the quarterfinals until this year.

Maria Sakkari screams in celebration
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

She has managed to beat a handful of talented opponents at the U.S. Open like No. 6 Bianca Andreescu and No. 10 Petra Kvitova...back-to-back!

Maria Sakkari hugs Petra Kvitova after win
Al Bello / Getty Images

She's known for her aggressive forehands and powerful serves. I mean, just look at those arms.

Maria Sakkari hits backhand while muscles flex
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Her jacked physique could have something to do with her crediting the "Spartan spirit" mindset her father has taught her over the years.

NBC

No, no, no...I think she means this type of "Spartan spirit":

Warner Bros.

Although, she's rather a kind-hearted Spartan. Check out this sweet moment of her and a ball boy at the French Open:

It has been a magical run for Sakkari, but she needs two more wins to wrap up an incredible year. It's safe to say she will bring the intensity.

Maria Sakkari yells in celebration
Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Do you think Sakkari will win it all? Maybe one of the younger semifinalists will shock the world?

