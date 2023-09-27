Greek Mayor Warns Residents as Floodwaters Rise in Volos

Heavy rain from Storm Elias triggered severe flooding in parts of mainland Greece on Wednesday, September 27, prompting authorities to prohibit transport in some areas.

Footage posted by Volos Mayor Achilles Beos shows floodwaters in Volos, a port city in the Thessaly region, on Wednesday evening. Shortly after posting the footage, Beos warned residents to seek higher ground.

Heavy rain was forecast in the region through Thursday morning, Greece’s meteorological service said.

Earlier in the month, the region was struck by deadly flooding brought on by Storm Daniel. Credit: Achilles Beos via Storyful