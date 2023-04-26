Greedy Williams reveals jersey number with Eagles

The Eagles added former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams to the roster on a one-year deal, and after weeks o speculation, the organization is handing out jersey numbers.

In a post to his Instagram story, Williams revealed that he’d start OTAs and training camp wearing the No. 38.

Greedy Williams will wear No. 38 on the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/dMZzhprbRq — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 26, 2023

Williams spent four years in Cleveland after being a second-round pick of the Browns out of LSU, and he’ll look to add depth to the position while reviving his career on a stacked and elite roster.

In 2021, Williams tied for the team lead with ten passes defended, and Williams added two interceptions playing in 16 games with eight starts. Williams played 105 defensive snaps with the Browns last season.

More Eagles News and Notes!

WATCH: Bijan Robinson names Jalen Hurts as the QB he'd most like to play with besides Patrick Mahomes Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham explains why Jalen Carter is a player teams covet 2023 NFL draft: 10 prospects who are perfect fits for the Eagles defensive scheme Contract breakdown for Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts' 5-year, $255M extension NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 219th pick since 2010

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire