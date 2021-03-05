Greedy Williams offers up an encouraging update on his health status

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Could Greedy Williams be back and in the Cleveland Browns lineup in 2021? Based on a tweet from the injury-plagued cornerback, it’s sounding more and more likely.

Williams tweeted out the “#ReturnOfGreedy” on Thursday. It’s an encouraging sign from Williams, who missed the entire 2020 season with nerve damage in his shoulder suffered in a training camp incident.

Williams attempted to rehab and get back on the field last season but was ultimately unable to get enough strength and function back in the shoulder and nerve to make it to the active roster. He was placed on injured reserve in October.

Williams was a starter at outside CB in his rookie season in 2019. If he can get back on the field, be it as a starter or the top reserve, it’s a major boon for the Browns beleaguered secondary. With Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson slated for free agency, a Williams return is a pleasant surprise.

