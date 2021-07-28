Greedy Williams leaves practice early with trainer

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
In this article:
For every NFL team, the goal is to come out of training camp healthy. While we don’t know any details, Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams left practice early, walking off with a trainer.

Williams is coming back after missing all of the 2020 season due to a neck/shoulder issue. The LSU cornerback is expected to compete with first-round pick Greg Newsome II to start opposite Denzel Ward in nickelback looks.

During his rookie season with the Browns, Williams struggled to adjust to the NFL level. Under then-defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, opponents often targeted whoever Williams was guarding leading to a PFF coverage grade of just 53.6.

The Browns were hoping for a bounce-back year from their former second-round pick but are not relying on it. The team added Troy Hill, to hold down the slot corner spot, in free agency and then drafted Newsome with the 26th overall pick.

As of this writing, still no information from training camp on what might have happened:

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

