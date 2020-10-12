Browns cornerback Greedy Williams did not play in any of the team’s first five games and he’ll be out for at least three more because of a shoulder injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Williams will be placed on injured reserve. Stefanski said it is a nerve issue and that Williams does not need surgery that would rule out a return later this season.

Williams was a second-round pick in 2019 and had 47 tackles while appearing in 12 games during his rookie season.

Terrence Mitchell, Denzel Ward, and Kevin Johnson were the top three corners for the Browns in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Greedy Williams to IR with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk