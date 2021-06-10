Greedy Williams feeling like himself after missing last season

The Browns signed players like Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson and Anthony Walker to bolster their defense this offseason, but they have some in-house additions to the unit as well.

Safety Grant Delpit missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles and cornerback Greedy Williams missed his second NFL season with a nerve injury to his shoulder. Williams jumped back into drills this week for the first time since the injury and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s feeling back to form after his long layoff.

“It’s a great feeling,” Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Just being reunited with the team, going through the drills with them and things like that, it gives you the happiest moments. . . . I definitely feel like myself. When I’m out on the field, I don’t really think about my injury. I’m just ready to compete.”

The Browns took cornerback Greg Newsome in the first round of this year’s draft and they also signed Troy Hill as a free agent to go with Denzel Ward, so Williams will have to prove he’s back before he’ll be handed a lot of playing time. That process is now underway and training camp will help set the pecking order in the Cleveland secondary.

