Browns cornerback Greedy Williams became eligible to return to practice this week and it appears he will do so.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Williams is expected to be on the field with the rest of the team on Wednesday. Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury ahead of the first game of the regular season.

Once Williams is officially designated to return, he’ll have three weeks to practice with the team before they will have to activate him or shut him down for the year. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Williams was a 2019 second-round pick and missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury. He started eight of the 16 games he played last season and had 41 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Greedy Williams is expected to practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk