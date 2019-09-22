Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward both out for Browns

On Sunday morning, a report indicated that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was going to miss Sunday night’s game against the Rams but that the team was optimistic that Greedy Williams would play.

That optimism turned out to be misplaced. Williams and Ward are both on the inactive list for the Browns on Sunday night.

Both corners suffered hamstring injuries late in the practice week. TJ Carrie, Terrance Mitchell, Tavierre Thomas and Robert Jackson will be active at corner against Los Angeles.

The Browns will also play without safeties Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall. Randall was ruled out on Friday while Burnett was listed as questionable with a quad injury. Right tackle Chris Hubbard, offensive lineman Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Rashard Higgins round out the inactives.

Guard Austin Blythe, wide receiver Nsimba Webster, cornerback David Long, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tight end Tyler Higbee, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, and offensive lineman Bobby Evans are out for the Rams.