Greedy Williams among 3 Browns CBs still not practicing

The injury concerns continue for the Cleveland Browns secondary. While newcomer Ronnie Harrison took to the practice field for the first time on Sunday at safety, three of the team’s cornerbacks remain sidelined with injuries and did not participate.

Starting outside CB Greedy Williams continues to sit out with a shoulder injury. He has not practiced since hurting the shoulder in practice two weeks ago.

Both the cornerbacks penciled in for slot duty remain out as well. M.J. Stewart is idled with a hamstring injury suffered the same day Williams hurt his shoulder. Veteran Kevin Johnson continues to sit out with his lacerated liver.

Harrison, acquired in a trade with Jacksonville during the week, wore No. 37 in his Browns practice debut.