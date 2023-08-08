Can greed driving conference realignment be topped? CFP says "hold my beer" | Goodbread

If you thought the greed of the college presidents who engineered the ravenous dismemberment of the Pac-12 Conference last week couldn't be topped, the College Football Playoff has message for you: "Hold my beer."

The conference realignment cash grab has thrown a wrench into the CFP cash grab, and that's got to be rectified, apparently, so that wet beaks can get even wetter.

When the CFP decided to expand its playoff field to 12 teams for 2024 and 2025, the last two years of its 12-year TV contract, it chose a format that would admit the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus six at-large qualifiers. The expectation, of course, was that the Power Five league champions could all burst through the front door, while one champ from a Group of Five conference could slide through the backdoor to enhance the appearance of fairness.

PENALTY PRICE: How Alabama football is working to prevent another penalty problem in 2023

RECRUITING: Alabama football flips Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard, a 2024 safety

Then the Power Five ate one of its own, swallowing the Pac-12, leaving only four power conferences: the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12. That should allow champs from two smaller conferences to get automatic playoff bids, even if only for the last two years of the CFP's TV deal.

And that's where the money grab could get even uglier.

According to Yahoo! Sports, three conference commissioners want to adjust the 12-team playoff format to five conference champions and seven at-large qualifiers, rather than six and six, now that there's one less power league at the table. That would effectively squeeze out a Group of Five champion, giving the power leagues a shot at an extra team in the playoff party.

And of course, the extra Benjamins that go with it.

It reminiscent of the pie-eating contest in the film classic Stand By Me: a competitive, no-hands-allowed face dive that seems harmless enough at the outset, but ends in disgusting horror. But these pies are made of cash. And apparently, nobody's nose is coming off the plate until every dollar's been licked up. CFP commissioners will likely discuss a format change at a scheduled meeting in Dallas later this month, per Yahoo!'s Ross Dellenger.

Maybe, instead, the CFP should take a minute to digest.

Maybe, after a series of realignment decisions made at the clear expense of athletes who don't play football, it's time to back away from the table. Nobody will go broke if the CFP simply follows through with its plan of admitting six conference champs in '24 and '25, even if it eventually makes some sense to shake up the format again with a new TV deal beginning in '26.

The trough, after all, is all but empty now.

Leave a scrap for a runt.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Goodbread: Conference realignment greed could spark CFP format change