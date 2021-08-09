Greece wildfires 'like a horror movie' -evacuee

Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea.

The fires on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, ripped through thousands of acres of pristine forest across its northern part, and forced the evacuation of dozens of villages.

The flames engulfed homes in five villages but the full extent of the damage was not immediately known.

PREGNANT EVACUEE, MINA (SURNAME NOT GIVEN): "We are afraid, we feel lost, we feel abandoned."

38-year-old evacuee Mina, who is pregnant, said seeing the blaze was like watching a horror movie.

MINA: "You see the horror movie, you got afraid and you tell yourself 'okay this is movie' but now this is not the movie, this is our real life, this is horror that we live for the last one week, almost one week."

Wildfires have broken out in many parts of Greece during a week-long heatwave, the country's worst in three decades, with searing temperatures and hot winds creating tinder-box conditions. Across the country, forest land has burned and dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Since Tuesday, the coastguard has evacuated more than 2,000 people, including many elderly residents, from different parts of Evia, where more than 570 firefighters are battling two active blazes in the north and south of the island.

Greece has deployed the army to help battle the fires and several countries including France, Egypt, Switzerland and Spain have also sent help including firefighting aircraft.