Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2019, stage six – full results and standings: Enric Mas claims victory

Enric Mas ended the year in style - AFP

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed the final victory of the WorldTour season by avoiding a late crash to win the overall Tour of Guangxi title on Tuesday.

The Spaniard had gained the lead by triumphing on stage four and managed to secure the overall win with his team-mates protecting him during the remaining two stages.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage in a bunch finish that ended with a crash on the last corner of the race. Several riders went down, including Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), who was given the same time as Ackermann and kept his third place overall.

Next season's WorldTour will start at the Tour Down Under in Australia, which gets under way on Tuesday January 21, 2020.