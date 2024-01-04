Greaves, Monsters edge Marlies, 2-1

Jan. 3—Jake Gaudet scored the go-ahead goal 3:15 into the third period, and Jet Greaves made 29 saves as the Monsters beat host Toronto, 2-1, on Jan. 3.

Carson Meyer scored the Monsters' first goal midway through the second period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his 14th of the season.

Gaudet's tally put Cleveland ahead, and Greaves kept the Marlies off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

The Monsters (22-8-1-0) have won eight of their past nine. They play their next two games at Rochester, beginning Jan 5.