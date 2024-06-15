‘Greatness’ – Roy Keane heaps praise on Real Madrid star

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has on Saturday moved to reveal his admiration for a headline member of the midfield setup at La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

The player in question? Luka Modrić.

Veteran midfielder Modrić was back in action on the international stage a short time ago.

In his country’s Euro 2024 opener, the 38-year-old featured from the off, en route to Croatia being put to the sword by three goals to nil at the hands of an impressive Spain outfit.

Ahead of kick-off, the name of that man Modrić took its place front and centre in the studios of ITV, though, as a trio of former players, in Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Roy Keane waxed lyrical about the former Tottenham star.

It was the latter’s comments in particular, though, which have since turned heads.

This comes with ex-Republic of Ireland international Keane, known for his stern demeanour and harsh opinions, having explained:

“When Modrić went to Real Madrid, I wrote him off. I always knew he was a nice player, but not this good. He’s incredible, he turns up week in and week out.

“Greatness is when a player turns up every week and Luka Modrić does that.”

Conor Laird | GSFN