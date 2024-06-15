‘Greatness’ – Manchester United legend in awe of Real Madrid midfielder

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane admitted that he initially underestimated Luka Modric when the Croatian midfielder first joined Real Madrid.

Keane highlighted that what set Modric apart as one of the greats in sports history is his consistent performance, week in and week out, even as he gets older.

Modric moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2012, signing a five-year contract. In his debut season, he played 53 matches across all competitions and despite his extensive playtime, many critics labelled him as the worst transfer of the season.

However, over time, Modric proved his worth. He now boasts six Champions League titles, four La Liga championships, and a Ballon d’Or, establishing himself firmly among the legends of the sport.

There’s no one like Luka Modric

Throughout his 12 seasons with Real Madrid, Modric has played over 500 matches and now, at the age of 38, he is close to signing a new contract with the club, demonstrating his enduring value and skill.

Reflecting on Modric’s impact, Keane recently remarked on how the player’s consistent performance and resilience have been key to his success.

“When Modric went Real Madrid, I wrote him off. I always knew he was a nice player, but not this good. He’s incredible, he turns up week in and week out,” noted Keane on ITV Football.

Modric has completed 12 seasons with Real Madrid. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“Greatness is when a player turns up every week and Luka Modric does that,” he added.

New contract on the horizon

In terms of his future with Real Madrid, reports indicate that there is a preliminary agreement between Modric and the club for a new contract.

This new deal includes a substantial pay cut, with Modric’s net salary set to decrease by 40%.

To put this into perspective, his current net salary is around €10 million, and under the new contract, he will earn approximately €6 million for the 2024/25 season.

Modric’s willingness to accept a reduced salary reflects his commitment to the team and his passion for the game.

Despite the pay cut, he remains eager to contribute to Real Madrid’s success and continue playing at the highest level.

His decision to stay on with the club, even with a lower salary, highlights his dedication and the strong bond he has with Real Madrid.