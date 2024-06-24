Who is the greatest WR in Steelers history?

The 33rd Team offered up their Top 10 wide receivers of all time and they included former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown at No. 8 but he was the only former Steeler to make the cut.

This got us thinking about where Brown fits historically among the best receivers in franchise history. There are really four guys who can make an argument to be on top including Brown. As an old-school fan, I grew up watching John Stallworth and Lynn Swann and while their numbers weren’t great, both guys made their biggest plays in the biggest moments and you cannot diminish their impact on what is the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

Then there is Hines Ward. He’s quietly the statistical leader of the Steelers and one of only 14 players with 1,000 or more career receptions. Ward epitomizes everything it means to be a Steeler. He’s also been an impact player in the most meaningful of moments.

Then there is Brown. In terms of overall talent, Brown stands above the other three. And in terms of numbers, Brown had the greatest six-season stretch in NFL history. But you have to include Brown’s meltdown at the end of his time with Pittsburgh and the fact that for all his numbers, in one Super Bowl with the Steelers, a loss by the way, Brown caught one pass for one yard.

Cast your vote and let us know who you consider the greatest wide receiver in Steelers history.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire