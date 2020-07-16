The greatest seasons by Eagles 23 and under

On Wednesday, inspired by Jason Peters' return to the Eagles at 38 years old, we posted the top 10 seasons in Eagles history by players over 35.

Researching the oldest players to star for the Eagles of course led us to start thinking about the youngest.

Here are the 10-youngest players in Eagles history to start a game, according to Pro Football Reference:

21 years, 63 days: LeSean McCoy, Sept. 13, 2009, at Panthers

21 years, 125 days: Jeremy Maclin, Sept. 13, 2009, at Panthers

21 years, 185 days: Joe Scarpati, Sept. 13, 1964 vs. Giants

21 years, 196 days: Bryce Brown, Nov. 26, 2012, vs. Panthers

21 years, 199 days: Neill Armstrong, Sept. 28, 1947, vs. Redskins

21 years, 261 days: Ernie Calloway, Sept. 21, 1969, vs. Browns

21 years, 280 days: Victor Abiamiri, Oct. 21, 2007, vs. Bears

21 years, 285 days: Jack Concannon, Dec. 6, 1964, vs. Cowboys

22 years, 23 days: Josh Adams, Nov. 18, 2018, vs. Saints

22 years, 113 days Nelson Agholor, Sept. 14, 2015, at Falcons



















And here are the top-10 seasons in Eagles history by players 23 or younger (plus a couple more we couldn't leave out).

1. Keith Jackson, TE, 1988

Jackson had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history at 23 when he caught 81 passes for 869 yards and 6 TDs, making all-pro and the Pro Bowl. He still holds the NFL record for most catches by a rookie tight end and is the youngest all-pro in Eagles history.

2. Ben Hawkins, WR, 1967

In his second NFL season at the age of 23, Hawkins led the NFL with 1,265 receiving yards on 59 catches, including 10 TDs. That's still 5th-most yards in Eagles history. Hawkins' 1,265 yards were the most in NFL history by a WR 23 or younger until Mark Clayton had 1,389 some 17 years later.

3. Harold Jackson, WR, 1969

In his first year with the Eagles, the 23-year-old Jackson led the NFL with 1,116 receiving yards and had 9 touchdowns. Jackson, Ben Hawkins and DeSean Jackson are the only Eagles with 1,000 yards in a season before their 24th birthday.

4. DeSean Jackson, WR, 2009

D-Jack had a very good rookie year in 2008, but he had a historic season at 23 in 2009, with 1,156 receiving yards, 1,293 scrimmage yards, 9 TD catches, two punt return TDs. He's one of only four players in NFL history with 1,000 receving yards and 2 punt return TDs in the same season.

5. Lito Sheppard, CB, 2004

Lito was in his third year but still only 23 when he had five INTs, including two TD returns, and made his first Pro Bowl and 1st-team all-pro on the Super Bowl team.

6. LeSean McCoy, RB, 2010

Because he was 21 when he was drafted, Shady was still only 23 when he had his big 2011 season, with 1,080 rushing yards, 1,672 scrimmage yards, 48 catches and 17 touchdowns. That made him the 3rd-youngest 1st-team all-pro in Eagles history after tight ends Charle Young and Keith Jackson.

7. Tom Brookshier, DB, 1953

As a 22-year-old rookie in 1953, Brookie had 8 interceptions, which remains tied for the Eagles rookie record. He spent the next two years in the Air Force before returning to the Eagles, making two Pro Bowls and an all-pro team and starting on the 1960 NFL Championship team.

8. Jeremiah Trotter, 2000

Trott had a real breakthrough season in 2000, making all-pro and the Pro Bowl for the first time at the age of 23. He was the first linebacker to make 1st-team all-pro at 23 or younger since Junior Seau eight years earlier.

9. Maxie Baughan, LB, 1960 and 1961

Baugham starred on the 1960 NFL Championship team as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl as a 22-year-old in 1960 and a 23-year-old in 1961, making him one of only three Eagles to make two Pro Bowls before his 24th birthday.

10. Seth Joyner, LB, 1987

Joyner was 23 when he became a full-time starter in 1987, and in the strike-shortened season he had 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. He didn't make a Pro Bowl for four more years, but he should have in 1987.

5 Honorable Mentions

Jeremy Maclin, WR, 2010

Maclin had 773 yards as a 22-year-old rookie in 2009, but the next year he had 70 catches for 964 yards and was 7th in the league with 10 TD catches.

Cody Parkey, PK, 2014

Four years before Double Doink, a 22-year-old Parkey set an NFL rookie scoring record that still stands with 150 points, which also remains the most points ever scored by someone 22 or 23 years old. He made 32 of 36 field goals for 89 percent.

Mychal Kendricks, LB, 2013

Kendricks should have made the Pro Bowl in 2013, when he had 3 interceptions, 4 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles. He's one of only nine players in NFL history to reach those milestones at 23 years old or younger.

Bibbles Bawel, DB, 1952

His real name first name was Edward Raymond Bawel and his last name was pronounced "Bobble." He made the Eagles as a 23-year-old undrafted rookie in 1952 and had eight interceptions – tied with Tom Landry for 4th-most in the NFL in 1952 - before his career was interrupted by two years in the Army. He returned in 1955 and had 9 interceptions, 2nd-most in Eagles history.

