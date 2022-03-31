Greatest rivalry in sports? How Final Four matchup adds to Duke-UNC mystique

Associated Press

The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings. The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world. Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.