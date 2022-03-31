Greatest rivalry in sports? How Final Four matchup adds to Duke-UNC mystique
Duke-UNC has always been the marquee rivalry in college basketball. Scott Gleeson looks at how the Final Four stage will only amplify the rivalry’s legacy.
Duke-UNC has always been the marquee rivalry in college basketball. Scott Gleeson looks at how the Final Four stage will only amplify the rivalry’s legacy.
The quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class have been heavily criticized, but two could end up hearing their names called very early.
Andrea Thome, the wife of MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome, canceled their Browns tickets. Then she got a note from one of Deshaun Watson's alleged victims.
Duke-North Carolina should be a game for the ages, and Villanova will be missing one of its key players as it tries to send Jayhawks back to Kansas.
Mickelson is taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and a Saudi-backed rival circuit.
We're a couple weeks into 2022 NFL free agency and salary cap space is at a premium. Here's how much space every team, including the Patriots, has left under the cap.
In the immediate aftermath of the unexpected unretirement of Tom Brady, we caught wind of a theory that Brady’s return was possibly tied to the eventual exit of Bruce Arians. (Check out the attached video from Monday, March 14, if you don’t believe me.) Eighteen days later — and on the evening that the annual [more]
The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings. The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world. Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.
Kylie McKenzie and her attorney Robert Allard discuss a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against her former tennis coach and the United States Tennis Association in Tempe on March 29, 2022.
The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is complete with its full results for CONCACAF's Octagonal round of qualifying below.
Richard Sherman is teasing big news about Bobby Wagner that's coming soon. Has the LB finally picked his next team?
With three first-round picks, the Eagles are sure to pull at least one stunner. Maybe two or three.
The 2022 World Cup draw is nearly here (finally!) and here are full details on how to watch the draw live, the date, start time and much more.
With the USMNT on the brink of qualifying, we look at some of the best and worst case scenarios for them in the 2022 World Cup group stage draw.
Woods has not played in a competitive, high-level event since suffering significant injuries in a car crash last February
Dan Mullen posted a solid overall record in four seasons with the Florida Gators, but he encountered a few pitfalls. Brian Kelly and Billy Napier should beware.
Josh Allen disagrees with idea of Stefon Diggs to Cowboys:
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant explained the difficulty of "limiting" Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Thursday's matchup.
Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had the chance to respond to the whirlwind of complaints around his free throw shooting, and his argument is basically infallible. By Adam Hermann
Antonio Brown will only undergo surgery once he signs with a team.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.