Who is the greatest quarterback of all time?

Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers.

5. Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins 1983-1999)

Perhaps a controversial pick, given that Dan Marino famously never won a Super Bowl. However, Marino’s output was so impressive he cannot be denied from the list. Marino was the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, was a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and won the league MVP award in 1984.

Marino was ahead of his time in terms of the numbers he delivered and the style with which he played. A true icon.

4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers 2005-present)

Aaron Rodgers is often considered the most talented quarterback of all time. He has the special ability to read the field and produce the perfect pass to match whatever situation is thrown at him.

Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler as well as winning the league MVP in 2011 and 2014. He is likely to add a third MVP title following this year’s showing. The fact that Rodgers has once again been the best player in the entire league, at the age of 37, catapults him into the top five of all time.

He has one Super Bowl to his name, he could well have a second in just a few weeks time.

The longevity of Peyton Manning was truly remarkable. He was voted into the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions and was recognised as the best player in the league five times.

Manning’s intelligence and ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage was truly unique at the time.

He won two Super Bowls and arguably should have won more. The fact that Manning managed to claim his second ring with the Denver Broncos right at the end of his career ensures he makes the top three of all time.

Colts quarterback Manning celebrates second quarter touchdown by Colts' Tillman during the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game against the Bears in Miami. - REUTERS

2. Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers 1979-1992, Kansas City Chiefs 1993-94)

Four Super Bowls, two league MVPs and eight Pro Bowl appearances. Yet, Joe Montana is so much more than the numbers. He was considered the greatest of all time for a number of years, having revolutionised the way in which offenses were formed.

Story continues

Montana was the original supreme passer, making life easy for his receivers with exquisite ball placement. He thrived in the pressure cooker of the postseason, winning 16 playoffs games.

It would have to take an unbelievable career to dislodge Montana from the top of the pile.

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots 2000-2019, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020-present)

Tom Brady is certainly not the most talented quarterback of all time. Arguably, he is the least talented QB on this list.

But it is impossible to deny Brady the title with his six Super Bowl rings. He has now won 32 playoff games, double the amount of Montana who is second in this category.

Some would argue that his attachment to Bill Belichick, the greatest coach of all time, has propelled him to these lofty heights. After all, the sixth round pick was not necessarily destined for greatness like some of these other star names.

This argument has already collapsed, given that Brady has led the Bucs into the NFC Championship game this season. A team, it should not be forgotten, that had not featured in the postseason since the 2007 season.

Brady is just two wins away from a seventh Super Bowl ring, not that he needs it to secure his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time.