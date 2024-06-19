‘Greatest player I ever saw’: Former Cleveland slugger reflects on Willie Mays’ career

***Video above: Looking back on those we lost in 2024.***

(WJW) – Willie Mays, or simply the “Say Hey Kid,” was a force on the diamond for the New York Giants and later the San Francisco Giants, spanning more than three decades.

He died at 93 on Tuesday afternoon.

Willie Mays

With 660 career home runs, nearly 3,300 career hits and lifetime batting average of .301, Mays in is easily propelled into plenty of the “greatest players of all-time” debates.

But, it’s not a debate for former Cleveland Indians legendary slugger Rocky Colavito.

“He’s the greatest player I ever saw,” Colavito said in a phone interview with FOX 8 Sports Anchor John Sabol.

“Great outfielder, could catch any ball that was hit. Could hit with power to all fields. Had charisma, absolute charisma. He was just the greatest player that I had the pleasure to play against,” Colavito added.

Colavito played against Mays in the 1950s and 1960s. As Rocky says, Mays was one of one.

“Nobody. Nobody compares to Willie. Nobody. When they mention certain people compared to him, my stomach turns. That’s how good he was,” said Colavito.

Mays is most known for his jaw-dropping over-the-shoulder catch in the 1954 World Series in New York against the Indians. Colavito was in the Tribe’s minor leagues at the time, but he certainly remembers this catch because he was there in the stands.

“(I was) in the upper deck at the Polo Grounds,” Rocky said. “The wonderful Hank Greenberg gave my wife and I tickets as a wedding present to the two World Series games.”

The 90-year-old former Indian says that catch wasn’t even Mays’ best outfield grab.

“Let me tell you something about that catch,” Rocky said. ”As great as it was, I’ve seen him make similar or better. That’s how good he was. In a class by himself.”

