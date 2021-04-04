Greatest NCAA Tournament game ever? The 7 best moments from Gonzaga's buzzer-beating win vs. UCLA

INDIANAPOLIS – It might be April, but March Madness isn't over. Not even close.

The best was saved for last in a men's Final Four overtime thriller that saw No. 1 Gonzaga save its perfect season thanks to Jalen Suggs's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

In a back-and-forth game where the country's best team was on the ropes, the No. 11-seeded Bruins were on the verge of a historic upset. But the 'Zags survived – barely – and will now try to complete the first undefeated season in men's basketball since Indiana in 1976 when they face Baylor in the national title game Monday.

A look at the seven best moments from an epic game:

1. Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beater

With the game tied at 90 and three seconds left in overtime, Suggs – the freshman point guard who is a projected lottery pick in the NBA draft – dribbled nearly the length of the court to set up a running, one-footed 3-pointer that banked in as time expired. It had shades of Gordon Hayward's one-footed running halfcourt shot that rimmed out in Butler's loss to Duke in the 2010 national championship game. It also had shades of Villanova's Kris Jenkins, who drained a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the 2016 NCAA title over North Carolina.

JALEN SUGGS SENDS GONZAGA TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 😱@ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/Ier1HcwjpH — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021

2. Suggs' sportsmanship afterwards

As one would expect, Suggs celebrated with glee after draining the biggest basket of his life, jumping onto the scorer's table to stand up with his teammates swarming him and holding up his 'Zags jersey to the crowd with pride. But not long after, Suggs came back down to earth and showed empathy – hugging UCLA stars Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang while they were feeling the heartbreak. For a game where the outside world counted the Bruins out, they showed up and gave Gonzaga its biggest test ever. Suggs' sportsmanship is what it's all about on the biggest stage, following an epic game.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) greets UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) after their game in the national semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

3. UCLA seeming to force 20Ts

The Bruins' Jaquez Jr. drained a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to two points with 50 seconds left in overtime. Then after a defensive stop, Juzang scored a game-tying layup with three seconds left. Double overtime seemed inevitable. But then Suggs' heroics followed. While it all happened fast, the game was seemingly over at 90-85 with one minute remaining before those five crucial UCLA points. Without those buckets, we never get that shocking buzzer-beater.

4. Controversial charge call to force overtime

UCLA fans will have a bone to pick with NCAA officials as Drew Timme drew a charge on Juzang with one second remaining to force overtime. Was it the right call? Looked to be in the moment, but also hard to tell on replay. Had Timme not been well-positioned and a bulldozing Juzang took a different angle on his drive, perhaps it would have been different. It was a gutsy play by Timme and a heartbreaking blow for the Bruins when a block foul call would've put UCLA's best player on the line for two potential game-winning free throws at the end of regulation.

A CHARGE?!



Johnny Juzang gives the ball back to Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/PvwLnVT9YP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

5. Corey Kispert's big buckets

Gonzaga's Kispert, a 45% 3-point shooter and first-team All-American, didn't have his best shooting night. But he came up big when it counted. His five points at the end of the first half helped put Gonzaga up one at halftime. Then his jumper with 4:31 left gave the 'Zags a 75-74 lead and his layup with 56 seconds left gave Gonzaga an 81-79 lead.

6. Suggs' big block, subsequent pinpoint pass to Timme for the slam

In a captivating sequence with about two minutes remaining, Suggs blocked UCLA big man Cody Riley and then snapped a pinpoint bounce pass the length of the court to a running Timme, who slammed it home. That gave Gonzaga a brief 79-77 cushion.

7. UCLA's big three nearly outplaying Gonzaga's big three

UCLA was only supposed to have a shot in this game if the pace was slowed. Not if the game was in the 90s. But the Bruins rose to the occasion and their big three – guards Juzang, Jaquez Jr. and point guard Tyger Campbell – came up huge. Campbell played one of his best games, scoring on several tear-drop layups after carving through Gonzaga's defense. Timme, Kispert and Suggs all played great, but for a while it seemed as though Juzang's 29 points and Jaquez's clutch shooting would be the difference. It wasn't, but those build-up moments came from the three stars on each squad playing phenomenally.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gonzaga defeats UCLA: Best moments from March Madness Final Four game