The greatest mascot moments from the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Kansas State Wildcats beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 28-19 in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl, but with all due respect to both teams, who cares? What everybody was concerned about was the fate of the bowl’s mascot, a human Pop-Tart named Strawberry.
The celebration included players taking a bite out of Pop-Tarts that were placed inside the hardware during the trophy presentation.
Then, amid chants of “toast that mascot,” Strawberry was lowered into a toaster prop before a large, edible toaster pastry was dispensed from the bottom of the machine.
Head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson took the first bites of the treat.
Here are the most remarkable parts of this unprecedented celebration.
Here we are… the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS
The @PopTartsBowl postgame was amazing. They called out the @DukesMayoBowl by name, killed a human pop-tart and had the entire crowd chanting "toast that mas-cot!" pic.twitter.com/fkS5RufhCC
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4J6AvoVKW2
THE POP TART ENTERED THE TOASTER AND EMERGED AS A PASTRY WE ARE WORKING ON GETTING YOU FOOTAGE
I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the @PopTartsBowl mascot and then its handler yelled out “ITS THEIR DREAM” and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises pic.twitter.com/PaCDY6mzu3
me, watching the mayo bowl and pop-tart bowl on back-to-back days: pic.twitter.com/jg91B3DQfF
Oh my god the edible Pop-Tart mascot is here and has emerged from his firework-and-smoke-machine-enabled toaster.
This is the greatest football game I’ve ever been to. Bar none. pic.twitter.com/USuD4CVApy
RIP Pop-Tart pic.twitter.com/SVp8lSf10p
Here’s a college football player leading a chant in celebration while a man dressed as a Pop-Tart dances behind him.
Pure @SickosCommittee over here. pic.twitter.com/DWzmhM3Zsz
Just remember, the winner of the Pop-Tarts Bowl gets to eat a living anthropomorphic Pop-Tart while the winner of the Radiance Technologies @IndyBowl gets a laser-guided missile system. Shreveport wins again https://t.co/LvxEWDjwfg
Mr. Pop-Tart being lowered into the giant toaster like https://t.co/WSX57TwuMz pic.twitter.com/bMg2pLZtd5
No better way for Cooper Beebe to end his career than with a 🥞 and taking a bite out of the giant Pop-Tart.
Absolute legend.
The @PopTartsBowl mascot has lived out his dream. He was lowered into the giant toaster and eaten by the Kansas State football team. RIP he died doing what he loved pic.twitter.com/GCWYMCJn9b
"Corpus Domini Nostri Iesu Pop-Tarti custodiat animam tuam in vitam aeternam, Amen" https://t.co/JzADhP03Wb
he is risen https://t.co/pc4sptvluD
