The greatest mascot moments from the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl

Doug Farrar
·3 min read

The Kansas State Wildcats beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 28-19 in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl, but with all due respect to both teams, who cares? What everybody was concerned about was the fate of the bowl’s mascot, a human Pop-Tart named Strawberry.

Per ESPN:

The celebration included players taking a bite out of Pop-Tarts that were placed inside the hardware during the trophy presentation.

Then, amid chants of “toast that mascot,” Strawberry was lowered into a toaster prop before a large, edible toaster pastry was dispensed from the bottom of the machine.

Head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson took the first bites of the treat.

Here are the most remarkable parts of this unprecedented celebration.

