Greatest Jets free agency moves of all time

Curtis Martin with Jets in 1998

When it comes to the Jets and free agency, it’s impossible to top the year 1998, when New York nabbed two future Hall of Famers, plus a borderline franchise quarterback. There have been plenty of other gems, though.

Here’s a list of some of the best ...

RB Curtis Martin, 1998

Martin is perhaps the best thing to happen to the Jets since their lone Super Bowl win. Even better, New York coaxed him away from a Boston team with a six-year, $36-million offer. The Hall of Famer made three Pro Bowls with the Jets, one All-Pro team, and holds almost every major franchise rushing record, including yards (10,302), touchdowns (58), yards per game (83.8), and attempts (2,560).



C Kevin Mawae, 1998

Regular old Kevin Mawae became Kevin Mawae, Hall of Famer, when he signed with New York after four seasons in Seattle. He didn’t miss a single game during his first seven seasons with the Jets, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections. Any best-ever list for the Jets has to have him in elite company.

LB Bart Scott, 2009

Sal Paolantonio helped immortalize Scott, but he meant much more to the Jets than a rambunctious on-field interview. After following Rex Ryan from Baltimore in 2009, Scott served as the backbone of the Jets’ great defenses of the late ‘00s.

QB Vinny Testaverde, 1998

Testaverde was already three teams, 11 seasons and 175 touchdown passes in when he joined the Jets, but he had more to give. His ‘98 season in particular, where he led New York to the AFC Championship Game, was probably the best of his CVS receipt-long career. In 13 starts, he went 12-1, threw for 29 scores, only seven interceptions, and had a 101.6 passer rating.

LB Calvin Pace, 2008

Only four Jets have more sacks than Pace, who collected 46 in his eight years with the Jets. He also was exceptionally durable after leaving Arizona for New York, starting in 116 (and playing in 120) of a possible 128 games.

G James Carpenter, 2015

Carpenter left Seattle for New York after four years and spent the next four as one of the most reliable players on the Jets. He didn’t miss a game in his first three New York seasons before missing the last six of his final season because of a shoulder injury.

T Jumbo Elliott, 1996

Elliott earned his keep during his first eight years with the Giants, but enjoyed an extended prime and twilight in his six ensuing years with the Jets. He never played less than 10 games in a season with his second team, even (bobbling, but) catching the game-tying touchdown pass during the Monday Night Miracle in 2000, when New York scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to eventually beat Miami in overtime.

T Damien Woody, 2008

Woody spent his fruitful final three seasons with the Jets after nine with the Patriots and Lions, playing an important role on the line for the Jets’ two consecutive AFC title game appearances.

G Alan Faneca, 2008

Faneca made his six All-Pro teams as a Steeler, but the two years he spent with the Jets from 2008-09 were memorable for New York football fans. He made two Pro Bowls and started all 32 games in the Jets portion of his Hall of Fame career.

WR Brandon Marshall, 2015

It was somewhat unclear what Marshall had left as a football player when he signed with the Jets in 2015. It turned out he had plenty. In season No. 1 in New York, he led the league in touchdown catches (14) and had 1,502 receiving yards and 109 catches, which are all first or tied for first on the Jets’ single-season receiving list.